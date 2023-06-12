Living legend Wayne Newton set for rare, intimate Hudson Valley performance.

One of the most celebrated entertainers of all time, Wayne Newton remains one of the best-known entertainers in Las Vegas and has performed there since 1963. He first performed in Las Vegas as a teenager in the late 1950s, having been mentored by some of the nation's biggest artists including Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, and Elvis Presley.

Newton achieved headliner status in 1963 at the Flamingo in Vegas and soon became one of the city's most popular performers. The Washington Post described Wayne Newton as America's number one night club act" and at his peak being more prominent in Las Vegas than both Presley and Sinatra. Newton is the highest-grossing entertainer in Las Vegas history. He's best known for his signature song, 1963's "Danke Schoen", and he's appeared in a number of movies and television shows throughout his career.

Wayne Newton Coming to Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center

Wayne Newton is set to perform at the 689-seat Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center in Chester, NY on Sept. 1 at 8 pm. The show is being billed as Wayne Newton: Up Close and Personal. Unlike any show, Wayne Newton has done before! Stories told by one of the most celebrated entertainers of all time! Get more info and purchase tickets here

Among one of the memorable movie appearances from Wayne Newton, is his hilarious work in 1997's Vegas Vacation.