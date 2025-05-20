High-End, Exclusive Private Hudson Valley Vineyard Set For Grand Opening

Waterwheel Vineyard, situated on 18 acres will host grand opening event this summer.

The Waterwheel Vineyard is a unique and serene destination located in Poughquag, New York, offering a blend of history, craftsmanship, and natural beauty. Established in 2019 by Mike Spaccarelli, the 18-acre property was transformed into a private vineyard, venue, and getaway, reflecting the owner's deep roots in the Hudson Valley and his passion for preserving history.

Historical Charm and Craftsmanship

The centerpiece of The Waterwheel is its Main House, constructed from a 100+ year-old barn salvaged from New Milford, Connecticut. Each piece of the barn was carefully disassembled, color-coded, and reconstructed on-site. Additional elements from various historic structures, such as church pews and old barns from Poughkeepsie, were incorporated to enhance the property's character. The interiors are thoughtfully curated, featuring themed rooms like a Marilyn Monroe bedroom and a Spanish-inspired living room, filled with antiques and heirlooms collected over years.

Vineyard and Exclusive Wines

The vineyard boasts over 7,500 vines across four grape varieties, producing estate-exclusive wines that are not available for purchase outside the property. Guests can enjoy these wines during their stay or while attending events, with the vineyard providing a picturesque backdrop for photos and relaxation.

Weddings and Events

The Waterwheel serves as an exclusive venue for weddings and special events. The expansive property features a luxury outdoor bar and courtyard, rolling vineyards, and private quarters for the bride and groom. The venue's design accommodates both barn and vineyard-style weddings, providing a fairy-tale setting for couples seeking a unique celebration.

Accommodations and Amenities

Guests can stay in the property's exquisite rental homes, which offer a blend of rustic charm and modern amenities. The venue also includes a 30-foot-long outdoor bar with a full bar back, kitchen, outdoor fireplace, pizza oven, and BBQ pit, enhancing the experience for visitors and event attendees .

Get our free mobile app

The Waterwheel took to social media last week with a posting about Waterwheel Vineyard's Grand Opening Event, which will be their first public event event set for Sunday, July 13 10am to 5pmat 236 Beekman-Poughquag Rd, Poughquag, NY with over 20 local vendors, live music a wine tasting, food trucks, brick oven pizza, lawn games, a bounce house and face painting. There will also be a 50/50 raffle to support a local organization and they will be raffling off a case of wine and a two-night stay on their private vineyard in in their magical 3-bedroom estate. Check out their website here and follow them on Facebook.

Hudson Valley Wineries Hudson Valley Wineries Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn