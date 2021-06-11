This Condiment Makes Watermelon Taste Better Than Ever

If you’re doing a backyard BBQ in the next few weeks or months you can be the star of the BBQ with this new food combo that most are raving about.

Earlier this week I went to pick my 10 year old son Jackson up at his moms house for soccer practice. He was just finishing his dinner and said to me he wanted to bring his dessert with us. No problem. He grabbed a slice of watermelon and headed out the door.

When we got in the car I asked him how it was and he said it would taste better with some mustard. What!! Mustard on watermelon? I said no jack you mean salt on watermelon! He was beyond convinced that I was wrong. He said everyone online is saying it’s the best thing ever.

I brought this up to Jess and she agreed with my son that everyone is talking on social media how good it tastes. We are never ones to take anyone’s word for something we can try ourselves so here it goes…..

This is why you have to try this before you say it’s good. Lol. Honestly it was ehhh. Not something I would go out of my way to try again. Jess liked it and even went back for more. So I guess you'll need to leave it up to your taste buds..LOL. I’ll stick to putting salt on my melon from now on...LOL. If you do try it out and want to share your your thoughts, please text us through the Wolf app anytime.

