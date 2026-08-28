NWS Confirms Tornado Touched Down in Upstate New York Thursday Night.

The National Weather Service in Albany has confirmed that a tornado occurred near Wilton, New York, during Thursday night’s severe weather.

NWS Albany storm survey teams were in the area Friday evaluating damage from the August 27 storm. In a Public Information Statement issued Friday morning, the agency confirmed that a tornado did occur near Wilton.

The confirmation comes after reports of significant storm damage across parts of the Capital Region and Saratoga County as severe thunderstorms moved through Thursday night.

I actually got caught in the aftemath heading home from my mom's house and what would've been a 35 minute drive turned into almost TWO hours, after navigating blocked roads and traffic. Trees were down everywhere including the highway leaving the southbound lane closed and back up for miles near Saratoga.

The NWS says the survey is still underway, and additional information about the tornado, including its strength and path, will be released once the assessment is complete.

The agency emphasized that the information released Friday is preliminary and could change following a final review and publication in the National Weather Service’s Storm Data.

For now, the confirmation establishes that a tornado was part of Thursday night’s severe weather near Saratoga Springs. Officials and survey teams will continue documenting the damage to determine the full scope of the event.

We’ll update this story as the National Weather Service releases more information about the tornado’s path, strength and any additional damage findings.