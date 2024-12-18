Massive Water Main Break Wreaks Havoc on the Bronx

Cleanup continues 24 hours after Bronx water main break submerged cars and left residents without gas, power.

Just days before the Christmas, a Bronx neighborhood is dealing with a water main break that submerged cars, damaging apartment buildings, and leaving streets flooded streets full of mud and debris.

PIX11 New York reports that people waded through 3 to 4 feet of water to escape the thousands of gallons of water that poured from a 48-inch broken water main between East 201st Street and East Mosholu Parkway South. According to officials, the pipe was nearly 135 years old.

A multi-agency effort led by the Office of Emergency Management unfolded outside, with crews working throughout the day to restore water service, electricity, and heat.

Jessie Acea’s apartment, who discovered the damage’s scope Tuesday morning. It’s one of several badly damaged, if not totaled, ground-floor units in the neighborhood. At least 16 buildings were impacted, the city estimated.

“It came up really high, and they got nervous and started crying for help.” Seven years of calling this place home and all the memories that came with it were gone in a single night. Christmas is now ruined, Acea said.

“This is my life in here. I can’t cry no more. It’s hurtful. Especially around this season,” she said. There is no timeline as to when the cleanup will be complete.

