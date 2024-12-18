Rare Mastodon Jaw Found In Backyard Of Hudson Valley Home

Homeowner in Orange County spotted teeth sticking up from soil.

Mastodons have a rich history in Orange County. With over 150 Mastodon fossils found statewide to date, about one-third in Orange County making Orange County the unofficial capital of exhumed mastodons in the United States.

Peale's Mastodon Returns To The USA For A Visit Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images loading...

The Mastodon, which is distantly related to the elephant, inhabited North and Central America approximately 10,000 years ago. New York Post reports that an intact prehistoric mastodon jaw was discovered in the backyard of a Hudson Valley house after the homeowner initially saw a pair of teeth poking up by a plant, according to state officials.

The jaw that belonged to an adult male along other incredible bone fragments were recently found near Scotchown, NY (Orange County) and It’s the first time in 11 years that a similar fossil has been found in the state.

“When I found the teeth and examined them in my hands, I knew they were something special and decided to call in the experts,” said the homeowner, who was not identified.

“I’m thrilled that our property has yielded such an important find for the scientific community” the homeowner went on to say. Museum and SUNY Orange staff arrived at the home and pulled the well-preserved mastodon jaw and also a piece of a toe and rib fragment. The fossils will be carbon-dated and analyzed to figure out the mastodon’s age, diet and habitat, officials said.

“This mastodon jaw provides a unique opportunity to study the ecology of this magnificent species, which will enhance our understanding of the Ice Age ecosystems from this region. Fossils are resources that provide remarkable snapshots of the past, allowing us to not only reconstruct ancient ecosystems but also provide us with better context and understanding of the current world around us.” said Robert Feranec, who curates Ice Age animals for the museum.

A nearly-perfectly preserved Mastdodon skeleton was uncovered in Newburgh, NY in 1845 and is at the American Museum of Natural History in NYC. Read more about that here.

