Watch as Tornado Blows Through Popular Roscoe, NY Distillery

Dangerous weather blew through the region over the weekend, leaving many without power and damage to a local distillery.

Tornado Touches Down in Sullivan County?

April showers bring May flowers, but the Hudson Valley was feeling "in like a lion, out like a lamb" type of weather over the weekend.

On Saturday, April 22nd the clouds rolled in and the skies opened up. Parts of the Hudson Valley saw and heard intense thunderstorms that included hail and power outages. But it sounds like the worst of the storm was in Sullivan County.

According to Hudson Valley Weather, a tornado touched down around 6:45 pm near Calicoon. A short time later, that tornado made its way to Roscoe, New York.

In a statement released on Sunday, April 23rd the National Weather Service explained:

Damage ranged from EF1 to EF2 in this area.

The tornado continued north, causing another hardwood blowdown off of Gulf Road, with mostly tree damage along nearby Dutch Hill Road. The tornado then passed through Roscoe, NY, with more sporadic uprooted trees, and lifted as it moved into Rockland, NY.

Tornado Blows Through Popular Roscoe, NY Distillery

Watch below as the confirmed tornado blows through Roscoe New York's Do Good Spirits Distillery on Saturday, April 22nd. Thankfully, the distillery was closed at the time of the storm:

In an Instagram post Do Good Spirits explains their outdoor patio and random items across the building writing:

Our new outdoor bar area was torn up, a few windows blown out of the distillery, our roof torn up and miscellaneous items destroyed. The force was so strong that it blew our window 40 feet across the room and blew open the roof access panel, which we did not realize until the rain filled our ceilings on the second floor.

They added that 35 power lines were knocked down and other homes in the area were also damaged, but thankfully no one was injured.

The tasting room at Do Good Spirits will still be open, however, the outdoor area is closed until they can get everything back in place.

With that being said, the Do Good Spirits staff is currently working on a new cocktail called...The Tornado.

Do Good Spirits is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 am until 5pm and Fridays through Saturday 10 am to 6 pm. Learn more at DoGoodSpirits.com.

