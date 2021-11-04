Watch a Fire Suppression System Going off at New York Gas Station

Have you ever wondered what a fire suppression system looks like when it's activated at a gas station? Here's what it looks like.

One of the most painful most of us do on a weekly basis is when we have to pull into a Hudson Valley gas station to fill up our car or truck with gas for the week. If you haven't noticed the price of a gallon of gas has skyrocketed over the last few weeks and months.

I filled up at the Shell station on Innis Ave in Poughkeepsie the other night and paid like 3.50 a gallon. It cost me over $60 to fill up, so painful!! The painful part is that while you're standing there watching the pump display numbers climb and climb, there's nothing you can do to stop it!

To make things less painful or to possibly take my mind off of how much I'm spending, when I pump gas I have a little game I like to play. Here's what I do, I never look at the display, I like to look around at everything else at the gas station, everything except the price display. I wait for the pump to click off and that's when I take the nozzle out of my tank and place it back in on the pump.

After many times looking up and down around numerous gas stations, one thing I've said to myself many times is that I wonder what it would look like if and when the fire suppression system would like like if it went off. If you have no idea what the fire suppression system is or what it looks like, next time your pumping gas, look up, it normally looks like a bunch of pipes that have sprinkler-type things hanging down. Its job is to go off when there's a fire or major gas spill around the gas pumps.

I hope it never goes off when your pumping gas but if it did, here's what it would look like....

That video was captured up in Syracuse, New York over the weekend when a local news channel was filming something across the street according to News 10. While News Channel 9 was filming the fire suppression system at the gas station was triggered. Local police and fire did respond and reported that one person was attended to, but no further details were released.

