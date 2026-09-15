Injured Bald Eagle Rescued in Goshen After Driver Spots Bird Along Road

A quick eye and a few caring neighbors helped save an injured bald eagle in Goshen.

According to the Goshen Police Department, a passing driver spotted an injured female bald eagle along the road and immediately contacted Police.

Police shared photos of the injured bird on social media Monday.

Goshen Bald Eagle Rescue/ Goshen Police Dept. Facebook Goshen Bald Eagle Rescue/ Goshen Police Dept. Facebook

With help from nearby residents, the officers worked to keep the eagle safe while following the special protocol required when dealing with a bald eagle.

Goshen Bald Eagle Rescue/ Goshen Police Dept. Facebook Goshen Bald Eagle Rescue/ Goshen Police Dept. Facebook

Goshen Bald Eagle Rescue/ Goshen Police Dept. Facebook Goshen Bald Eagle Rescue/ Goshen Police Dept. Facebook

Police contacted a local bird rehabilitator, who arrived quickly and transported the eagle to a veterinarian for treatment. The department says they’re hopeful the bird will recover and eventually be released back into the wild where she was found.

Goshen Bald Eagle Rescue/ Goshen Police Dept. Facebook Goshen Bald Eagle Rescue/ Goshen Police Dept. Facebook

And if you ever come across an injured wild bird, wildlife experts say don’t try to handle it yourself. The NYSDEC recommends leaving injured wildlife where it is and contacting a DEC regional office, Environmental Conservation Police Officer or licensed wildlife rehabilitator for guidance.

DEC also specifically recommends that people avoid contact with sick or dead birds, particularly because of the risk of avian influenza, and keep children and pets away.

For this Goshen eagle, though, the right people stepped in at the right time. Hopefully, her next stop is back home in the Hudson Valley sky.