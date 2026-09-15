Big Changes are Coming to New York High School Graduation Requirements.

The New York State Education Department announced September 14, the Board of Regents has authorized the next phase of its “NY Inspires” education overhaul, including a move to one New York State high school diploma and a major change to the role of Regents exams.

When Does the New NYS High School Diploma Begin?

New York Students graduating in 2028, will no longer need to pass a specific set of Regents exams in order to graduate.

An important distinction: The Regents exams themselves are not going away, though. They will continue to be used as statewide measures of student achievement and whether students are meeting New York's learning standards.

“NY Inspires is fundamentally about strengthening teaching and learning and creating deeper, more meaningful educational experiences for every student. By maintaining rigorous standards while giving students more opportunities to apply their knowledge, think critically, solve problems, and demonstrate what they know and can do, we are better preparing them for college, careers, civic life, and the future," Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said. "These transformations will give educators greater opportunities to engage students in high-quality learning while providing a more complete picture of student growth and achievement.”

I was lucky enough to attend a little private school Upstate that did not require regents exams, honestly because the coursework was likely harder than the test.

So what replaces the old system?

Schools and districts will increasingly use multiple forms of assessment, including: classroom work, performance-based projects, educator observations and state assessments, to get a broader picture of what students actually know and can do.

NYSED says the changes are part of a larger effort to give students more ways to demonstrate their skills while maintaining rigorous academic standards.

The Department plans to bring proposed regulations to the Board of Regents by February 2027, with implementation beginning in the 2027-28 school year.

The NY Inspires initiative began in 2024 and includes four major changes:

adopting a statewide “Portrait of a Graduate,”

redefining credits and learning experiences,

ending separate diploma assessment requirements

and moving to one New York State high school diploma.