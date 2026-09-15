Why is Everyone in the Hudson Valley Suddenly Sneezing?

If you've been sneezing, rubbing your eyes or waking up congested over the past few days, you're certainly not alone.

Fall allergy season has arrived in the Hudson Valley, and it's one of the worst times of the year for allergy sufferers.

Getty Images Getty Images

Ragweed Season Peaks in Hudson Valley

Ragweed pollen generally begins showing up in August, but levels typically peak around the middle of September. That puts the Hudson Valley right in the heart of ragweed season.

Current pollen forecasts across New York show ragweed as one of the predominant allergens. Pollen levels are expected to remain elevated this week, with some forecasts predicting an increase as we head toward Wednesday and Thursday.

Unfortunately, ragweed is incredibly efficient at making allergy sufferers miserable. A single plant can produce an enormous amount of pollen, and the tiny grains can travel long distances through the air.

JimVallee JimVallee

Hudson Valley Weather Isn't Helping

After some rain over the weekend, the Hudson Valley is heading into several mostly dry days. Tuesday is expected to be sunny and crisp, followed by warmer and mostly dry conditions Wednesday and Thursday.

While rain can temporarily knock pollen out of the air, dry and breezy conditions allow it to circulate more easily. That means symptoms including sneezing, congestion, itchy or watery eyes and coughing could be particularly noticeable this week.

When Will Fall Allergies Finally End?

There is some good news, but allergy sufferers may have to wait a while.

Ragweed usually continues producing pollen until the first hard frost. In the Hudson Valley, that means fall allergies can linger well into October. And even after ragweed begins disappearing, another fall allergy problem can take its place. Mold spores thrive in piles of damp, fallen leaves.

So, if it suddenly feels like your allergies have kicked into overdrive this week, you're not alone. The peak of fall allergy season is being felt all over the Hudson Valley.