Popular Hudson Valley Drive-In Sets Season Opening Date

Spring has arrived and a popular area drive-in is ready to reopen.

Back in 2022, an article was written, questioning if Drive-In Movies are a thing of the past. During the COVID pandemic, drive-ins became popular forms of entertainment as recommendations by health officials were made about being outdoors and social distancing. As movie theaters began shutting down, the drive-ins thrived.

Lots of great memories at drive-ins over the years. I remember in my early radio days, the radio station doing a movie premiere for the new Godzilla movie at the time at an area drive-in. It was 1998, and the station had its big Rock n Roll boombox, and the event was a memorable one.

Warwick Drive-In has been owned and operated by the same family since 1977. The three-screen theater has the distinction of being the very first to open each season, usually right after St. Patrick's Day. It's located at 5 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, NY.

Warwick-Drive-In Announces 2024 Season Opening Date

Drive-In movie fans out in Orange County, New York will be happy to know that the Warwick Drive-In will open this weekend! According to the theater's official Instagram page, they''' be opening for the season this Friday, April 5 and will be open for weekends only through April 14.

We will be opening for the season starting April 5th!! Stay tuned for our movie schedule!!

-Warwick Drive-In

 

Although the lineup won't be poste until Tuesday, some movies you can expect to see at Warwick Drive-In opening weekend as they have been confirmed by the theater's official Facebook page include Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and The First Omen. 

All in all, it looks like things are off to an exciting start for the 2024 season at the Warwick-Drive in. Advane ticket sales for this weekend's shows are now on sale through the Warwick Drive-In website. Tickets will still be available at the box office this weekend on a first come, first serve basis according to the theater.

