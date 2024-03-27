Freihofer’s and Entenmann’s Outlets Close in Hudson Valley

Its being reported that several of the New York bakery outlets have abruptly closed.

Sad times for lovers of baked goods here in the Hudson Valley area as two popular favorite bakery outlets have closed their doors with no explanation.

Bimbo Bakeries USA is the American corporate arm of the Mexican multinational bakery product manufacturing company Grupo Bimbo. It is the largest bakery company in the United States. The company, headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, owns many fresh bread and sweet baked goods brands in the United States, including Freihofer's, Entenmann's, Sara Lee, and Thomas'.

It is also a top advertising sponsor for many major soccer teams around the globe.

A posting in the New Paltz Community (moderated) Facebook group by MaryJo Martin mentioned the sign on the door at the Freihofer's Bakery Outlet at 27 N Putt Corners Rd in New Paltz stating that the business was permanently closed.

attachment-Freihofer's loading...

Another social media posting in the Goshen, NY Facebook by Samantha Scolza showed the sign on the front door at the Entenmann's Bakery Outlet in Goshen indicating its closure. The sign reads, "Sorry we are permanently closed! Thank you for your patronage and please find our great brands at your local retailer!"

attachment-Entenmann's loading...

The Times Union reports that Freihofer's outlets have closed in the Albany area and throughout New York and that the discount bread stores were popular with bargain hunters and those on a budget.

Check out the product locator on the Bimbo Bakery USA website here to find out where to get their products. No official word has been given by the company that we can find as to the reason for the abrupt store closings.

A Facebook Reel by Joe D. Tinari shows a video filmed outside of the now-closed Entenmann's Bakery Outlet, and asks the question, "What happened?..."

The 10 Best Bakeries In and Around Orange County, NY According to the friendly Yelp reviewers of the Hudson Valley, we have been able to pinpoint the best bakeries in Orange County, New York. Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh