Rare Peek at Hudson River’s Most Famous Ship This Weekend

This weekend, the Hudson Valley will get a rare peek at one of its most famous ships.

The Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, the historic sailing vessel made famous by folk singer Pete Seeger, is currently undergoing a $1.2 million restoration project in Kingston. On Saturday, November 14, visitors will be invited to see the work firsthand and meet some of the people responsible for keeping the ship afloat.

Astrid Stawiarz, Getty Images Astrid Stawiarz, Getty Images

Pete Seeger's Famous Hudson River Sloop

The Clearwater has been a familiar sight on the Hudson River since 1969, when it first set sail as part of an effort to clean up the heavily polluted waterway.

Seeger and a group of environmental activists came up with the idea of building a traditional Hudson River sloop to raise awareness about pollution and inspire people to protect the river.

Over the past 57 years, more than 518,000 people have climbed aboard the 106-foot vessel, which continues to serve as a floating classroom and symbol of the Hudson Valley's environmental movement.

$1.2 Million Restoration Underway in Kingston

The Clearwater is currently undergoing the final phase of a restoration effort that has stretched over more than a decade.

The latest project involves replacing aging wood along the upper portion of the hull and the stern. Workers are using traditional shipbuilding techniques, including steam bending wood and sealing seams by hand.

The project began in August and is expected to continue into the spring of 2027, when the Clearwater is scheduled to return to the Hudson River.

Free Tours of the Clearwater This Weekend

On Saturday, November 14, the public is invited to the Homeport Barn at the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston for a special open house from 1pm to 4pm. Visitors can get an up-close look at the restoration, meet the crew and shipwrights, and learn what it takes to maintain a historic wooden sailing ship.

The free event will also feature children's activities, a community potluck and live music from Hudson Valley musician James Felice, who is scheduled to perform around 2pm. A children's story time is planned for 1:15pm.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a dish to share, along with reusable plates and utensils. Organizers also recommend dressing warmly because the barn can get chilly. The event takes place at 50 Rondout Landing in Kingston. Admission is free, although donations to support the Clearwater are welcome.