What is Happening to the Former Cafe Maya in Wappingers?

Now that Maya Cafe has reopened in Fishkill, what's happening to its Wappingers Falls location?

Maya Cafe in Fishkill recently celebrated a new beginning under different ownership, with some familiar faces and a few changes. However, the former Cafe Maya restaurant in Wappingers Falls has remained closed since the beginning of 2025.

After some recent activity at the vacant restaurant raised hopes that something new might be coming, we've learned more about what could be in store for the property.

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Maya Cafe Reopens Under New Ownership in Fishkill

As we reported in September, the popular Fishkill restaurant has been resurrected after longtime owner Luis Pinto sold the business to the Van Wyck Restaurant Group earlier this year.

Pinto, who founded Maya Cafe more than 25 years ago, remains involved as an investor, advisor and ambassador. The original kitchen staff is also still in place, serving many of the same dishes customers have enjoyed for decades.

The new owners have made improvements to the restaurant, including new bar seating, lighting and other upgrades, with additional changes planned.

But while the Fishkill restaurant is moving forward, the future of the former Wappingers Falls location has remained a mystery.

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Former Wappingers Cafe Maya Property Back on the Market

A new real estate listing dated October 19 reveals that the former Cafe Maya property at 2778 West Main Street is being offered for $1.69 million.

The restaurant and its surrounding buildings were previously advertised for $1.3 million in 2021, when Pinto announced plans to retire. The property remained on the market after the Wappingers restaurant closed.

The latest asking price is $390,000 higher than the amount advertised several years ago.

According to the new listing from Century 21 Alliance Realty Group, the sale includes approximately 1.29 acres of waterfront property overlooking Wappingers Lake.

The former restaurant remains fully equipped with a bar, kitchen equipment, furniture, silverware and other supplies. The listing suggests that a new owner could potentially reopen the space as another restaurant without having to start completely from scratch.

The property also includes a former hair salon, residential apartments, a separate three-bedroom house, garages and additional buildings. Altogether, the structures offer nearly 10,000 square feet of space.

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Will Cafe Maya Ever Reopen in Wappingers Falls?

While the new listing shows that the property is still available for purchase, it doesn't rule out the possibility of another restaurant eventually opening at the location.

With the kitchen and dining room equipment still in place, the building could appeal to someone interested in bringing a new restaurant to the village. However, there's currently no confirmed plan to reopen Cafe Maya in Wappingers Falls, and the restaurant's former owner has already sold the separate Fishkill business.

For now, fans of Maya Cafe can continue visiting the revitalized Fishkill location while anxiously waiting to see what happens to the Wappingers location.