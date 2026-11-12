Hudson Valley Drivers Can Score $500 in Gas This Tanks-Giving

With gas prices soaring past $4 a gallon, one Hudson Valley gas station is giving drivers a chance to fill up their tanks for free.

According to AAA, the average price of regular gasoline in New York is currently around $4.20 a gallon, more than a dollar higher than this time last year. For many, a $500 gas card could be just what they need to make it through the holidays.

The Boris Show on 101.5 WPDH is bringing back its annual Tanks-giving Food Drive, giving listeners a chance to win $500 in gas just for stopping by and helping their neighbors.

Donate a Non-Perishable Food, Get $500 in Gas

With inflation continuing to drive up the cost of groceries and other necessities, more Hudson Valley families are struggling to put food on the table. That's putting additional pressure on local food pantries and making donations more important than ever.

Once again, we're teaming up with the Regional Food Bank to collect non-perishable food items and cash donations to help families throughout the Hudson Valley.

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Where is the 2026 Tanks-giving Food Drive?

The Boris Show will broadcast live on Friday, November 20, from 6am to 10am at the Shell Express Foam & Wash on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, directly across from the Poughkeepsie Galleria.

Listeners are invited to stop by with non-perishable food items or a cash donation. You can make your donation live on the air or drop it off with one of our volunteers.

Everyone who stops by will have a chance to win prizes, including the grand prize of a $500 gas card.

The grand prize winner will be announced just before 10am during the conclusion of our live broadcast.

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How Your Donations Help Hudson Valley Families

The Regional Food Bank provides food assistance to families throughout six counties in the Hudson Valley. While donations of canned goods and other non-perishable foods are always appreciated, cash donations can go even further.

Because the food bank can purchase food at deeply discounted rates, every $1 donated can provide up to four meals for people in need. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, this is an opportunity to make a real difference for local families who may be having trouble making ends meet.