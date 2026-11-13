New Traffic Pattern for Mid-Hudson Bridge Begins This Weekend

Drivers on the Mid-Hudson Bridge will need to get used to another traffic change before the winter.

After months of work on the Poughkeepsie side of the bridge, the first phase of the east approach rehabilitation project is winding down. The New York State Bridge Authority says construction will shift to winter operations, with most work limited to areas outside of and below the roadway.

As we previously reported, drivers have been dealing with overnight alternating traffic as crews prepared the construction zone for winter. Now, a new configuration is scheduled to be in place by 3pm on Friday, November 13, ahead of the evening rush.

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For eastbound drivers heading onto Route 9 south, the far-right lane will become an exit-only lane. An expanded section of concrete deck will allow vehicles to move right sooner, while barriers will separate exiting traffic and prevent drivers from weaving between lanes.

Crews have also milled down the pavement wedge along the northern curb and repositioned concrete barriers to make snow plowing smoother.

While much of the project happens underneath or alongside the road, the first phase included some significant changes. Workers installed 17,600 square feet of new concrete deck along the southern side, reinforced viaduct sections with lightweight concrete and repainted the arch bridge over the Metro-North tracks. The island between the Route 9 ramps was also reconfigured to make turns easier for large commercial vehicles.

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What's Next for the Mid-Hudson Bridge?

Phase two is expected to begin in March 2027, when crews move into the middle of the east approach. Barriers will shift again as workers remove existing roadway sections and replace them with precast concrete panels. A third phase will follow later in 2027 along the northern side.

All usual routes, including the Route 9 ramps, will remain accessible throughout the project, although alternating traffic and nighttime detours may be needed at times. More details about spring traffic patterns will be released as work approaches.

The Bridge Authority says substantial completion remains on track for the end of 2027.