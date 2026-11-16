Flags were flying a little lower throughout New York this weekend for a solemn reason that many Hudson Valley residents may not have realized.

Lowering the flag is a sign of mourning, whether it’s to remember a tragedy or honor someone who dedicated their life to serving others. Saturday’s observance was one of those occasions, with flags at state government buildings ordered to be flown at half-staff this weekend.

Why Were Flags at Half-Staff in New York on Saturday?

Governor Kathy Hochul directed flags to be lowered on Saturday, November 14, in memory of former Assembly Majority Leader Ron Canestrari, who died on November 9. The tribute ran from sunrise to sunset.

Canestrari may not have been a household name for everyone in the Hudson Valley, but his career included work on issues that affect communities throughout New York, including funding for schools and local governments.

Marra Funeral Home/Canva Marra Funeral Home/Canva

Remembering Ron Canestrari

A Vietnam-era veteran and lifelong resident of Cohoes, Canestrari spent much of his life serving the community where he grew up.

He was mayor of the Capital Region city from 1976 to 1989, also serving as president of the New York State Conference of Mayors. He later moved on to the State Assembly, where he chaired the Higher Education Committee and eventually became majority leader.

In announcing the tribute, Hochul highlighted his efforts to increase state aid for schools and municipalities. Canestrari also supported economic development across the Capital Region, including early investments that helped lay the foundation for Albany’s nanotechnology industry.

The governor described him as a “veteran, dedicated public servant and lifelong Cohoesier who devoted his life to giving back to the community that raised him.”

Services were held for Canestrari at Holy Trinity in Cohoes on Saturday.