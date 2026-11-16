A Hudson Valley organization is clapping back after being roasted on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images

John Mulaney hosted the November 14 episode of SNL, taking aim at Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during his opening monologue. But along the way, Riverkeeper and the Hudson River wound up catching some strays.

While discussing Kennedy’s environmental work, Mulaney referred to Riverkeeper as a “stupid organization” and mocked the condition of the river it works to protect. The comedian joked that the Hudson’s native fish are “tied-off used condoms.”

Mulaney also revealed that he had performed at benefits for the organization, something that he doesn't particularly have fond memories of. You can see his monologue here:

Riverkeeper Responds to John Mulaney

Riverkeeper traces its roots to 1966, when fishermen fed up with pollution formed the Hudson River Fishermen’s Association. Their livelihoods were being threatened by industrial waste, so they decided to take on the polluters themselves.

Over the decades, the organization’s work has included water-quality testing, shoreline cleanups and legal action against polluters. Riverkeeper also points to efforts to remove obsolete dams and address contamination in drinking water among its accomplishments.

Kennedy left Riverkeeper in 2017, but the organization’s work has continued.

In a video shared on social media, the organization paired audio of Mulaney calling it "stupid" with a look at all of its accomplishments over the past 60 years.

For a supposedly stupid organization, that’s a pretty smart use of free publicity.