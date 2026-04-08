Young Hudson Valley Golfer Crushes it at Augusta National

As the best golfers in the world prepare to compete in The Masters, one young Hudson Valley golfer has already brought home a trophy from the most famous course in the world.

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Hudson Valley Student Shines On National Stage

The Wappingers Central School District is celebrating an impressive accomplishment by Fishkill Plains Elementary School student Mario Vilardi, who recently competed in the 2026 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club.

The nationwide competition begins with thousands of young golfers across the country trying to qualify at the local and regional levels. Only 80 finalists in total make it to the national competition, including just ten boys and ten girls in each age division.

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Mario competed in the Boys 10-11 division and delivered a standout performance that was broadcast nationally on the Golf Channel.

He finished in second place overall, missing the national championship by just one point. He also placed first in the chipping category, showing remarkable accuracy around the green.

Playing On Golf’s Most Famous Course

The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals are held each year on the Sunday before The Masters, giving young golfers the unique opportunity to play at Augusta National just days before the biggest names in golf arrive.

Mario was even photographed with Bryson DeChambeau while holding his trophy at the legendary course.

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The talented fourth grader from Fishkill Plains Elementary School appears to have a bright golfing future ahead of him

Who knows? When you sit down to watch The Masters a few short years from now, you may actually see Mario Vilardi chipping his way through the azaleas at August National.

Golf Courses in The Hudson Valley with Great Golf, Food and Drink Golf Season 2025 is underway and it's not just the fairways getting ready. Many of our Hudson Valley golf courses offer great golf and great food. Many of them have party and catering options too. Even though they can be seasonal breakfast, lunch, or dinner at one of our local golf courses can mean a delicious meal with a guaranteed view. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn