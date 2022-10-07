Wappingers, NY SFX Makeup Artist Goes All Out For 31 Days of Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner and one Hudson Valley makeup artist is going all out to celebrate.

Wappingers native Jamielyn Boldrin made headlines in 2021 when her photos and TikToks went viral of her spooky-yet-charming Halloween SFX makeup videos. Well with the chill in the air and a few days left until Halloween we checked in with Boldrin to see what she was up to this spooky season.

Jamielyn Boldrin/morbidandhorrid.com Jamielyn Boldrin/morbidandhorrid.com loading...

And wouldn't you know it, she's doing the '31 Days of Halloween Makeup Challenge.' We caught her just in time to hear about her favorite looks and how her style has changed in the last year.

Boldrin tells us:

Last year a lot of my looks were me trying to re-create another look people have already done and it was stressful because I NEEDED them to look exact, this time around I have been letting my creative juices flow and doing all of the looks my way and how I want to interpret the character or theme and I am very happy with the results so far.

So far for 2022, Boldrin has created looks like the Bent-Neck Lady from Haunting of Hill House, Regan from The Exorcist and, my personal favorite, The Nun. Boldrin has her favorites too, like the Chucky look she recently posted, but it's hard for her to pick a favorite since she's posting every single day.

We know that many folks in the Hudson Valley saw her work, but have any big names in the makeup industry noticed her fantastic SFX work? Jamielyn said

"My all-time favorite makeup brand Jeffree Star Cosmetics shared my photo to their Instagram Story. I was in heaven so excited. I use JSC in every look that I do and have always tagged them. Them finally acknowledging me was out of this world. Getting a taste of that makes me want to work even harder so it hopefully will happen again and again.

Jamielyn Boldrin/morbidandhorrid.com Jamielyn Boldrin/morbidandhorrid.com loading...

Surprisingly Boldrin is not currently clients at this time, but she gives a great reason stating "Someday that would be great, but right now I have a few jobs and I am not looking to make my favorite stress reliever into another job. I fully enjoy my time working on my own face and being able to further my skills and creativity!"

To follow Jamielyn's 31 Days of Halloween Makeup Challenge follow her on social media on Instagram and TikTok @morbidandhorrid.

Take a look at Jamielyn's SFX Halloween looks so far this year below!

