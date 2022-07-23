Wappingers Falls Soccer Star Signs Huge Contract, Worth Millions

A five-year deal worth nearly $24 million!

If you follow the Hudson Vally sports scene, you already know the name, Tyler Adams. If you don't, let us introduce you to one of the Hudson Valley's biggest soccer stars that has made it into the super-competitive world of professional soccer.

The 23-year-old soccer star spent years playing soccer on fields all across the Hudson Valley, he was a standout at Roy C. Ketchum High School in the Wappingers Central School District, and at a very young age, went professional and signed a contract to play soccer for one of the professional Red Bull soccer programs.

Big Contract

His first contact was back in 2015 and now, seven years later, Adams has signed another contract. This contract is worth much more than the first as he is now signed a five-year $23.8 million to play for the Leeds United Football Club according to SI.

Familiar Coach

The new contact will keep Adams playing soccer in Europe for the next five years as Leeds is part of the English Premier League. Adams will be playing for a new team but not a new coach as the move will reunite Adams with coach Jesse Marsch who coached Adams while he was playing in the Red Bull organization. Admas had nothing but good things to say about playing for Marsch again, "Jesse was a huge influence on my career so far, he’s given me a lot of experiences as a young player that other players may not have received."

Congratulations Tyler!!!

