Recreational Dispensary Now Open on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls

The Hudson Valley's newest cannabis dispensary is now open.

After a disastrous rollout, New York State is finally getting its act together when it comes to the legalization of marijuana. Recently, a long list of licenses was granted for recreational marijuana shops throughout the Hudson Valley. Businesses are breaking ground and planning grand openings in Kingston, Red Hook, Poughkeepsie, Fishkill, Newburgh, Middletown, Port Jervis, Highland Mills, Warwick, Monticello, Bethel and more communities across the region.

New Cannabis Shop Opens in Wappingers Falls, New York

The former Planet Wings on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls has sat vacant for several years. Originally, it was slated to become a combination restaurant and meal prep service but after that plan fell through a cannabis business submitted approval to open up a store in the space.

For most of 2024, Root 9 has been teasing its Instagram followers with photos of the new dispensary and sneak peeks of the products they will be selling at their new location. The family-run business was founded by former hemp farmers who say they are looking forward to "fostering a culture of respect, inclusion, and innovation within the cannabis community".

Root 9 Dispensary Opens in Wappingers Falls, New York

The Root 9 Instagram page has been teasing its opening for months, but this week announced that the store was officially welcoming customers. A soft opening is taking place at the Wappingers Falls store through Monday, November 25. According to a posting, the store hours will be from 10am to 6pm during the trial run.

After November 25, Root 9 will be open Monday through Thursday from 10am to 9pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 10pm and Sundays from 11am to 6pm. Online sales will also be available for pickup.

