Iconic Wappingers Restaurant Now Slated to Become a Dispensary

A prominent building on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls has plans to go from curing the munchies to causing them.

There are dozens of plans in the works throughout the Hudson Valley to take advantage of the "green rush". Although New York had a slow rollout of legalized recreational marijuana, the state has now finally opened the door for independent owners to take advantage of the new laws and open up businesses throughout New York to sell weed.

We already told you that Dutchess Roots has proposed a 2,762-square-foot cannabis retail dispensary on Route 9. The store would be part of the soon-to-be constructed retail space behind Jersey Mike's and the new Foam & Wash just north of Price Chopper. There are also plans for a dispensary to open up at the old Stewart's Shop in New Paltz as well as at least two pot shops slated for the City of Poughkeepsie.

Now, another business is in the works in the Village of Wappingers Falls.

Wappingers Falls Restaurant Slated to Become Village's First Dispensary

There's currently a plan that's been presented to the Village of Wappingers Falls to renovate a former restaurant and reopen it as a dispensary.

The Village of Wappingers Planning Board is considering a proposal to open the dispensary up at the former Planet Wings location on Route 9. The building was being considered for the area's first SouzaFit restaurant, which would be a combination restaurant and meal prep service. That plan has apparently fallen apart and new owners are now hoping to use the building to open a pot shop.

Planet Wings decided to close its Wappingers Falls location at the beginning of last year, putting the building at 1546 Route 9 on the market for $1.2 million.

