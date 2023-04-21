Wappingers Falls Woman Visited By Beautiful Owl Daily

Owls are some of the most fascinating creatures, and they are spotted often all over the Hudson Valley.

I think my love for owls started, I can honestly say, as a kid growing up watching the 1981 movie Clash of the Titans starring Harry Hamlin and Burgess Meredith when the adorable owl Bubu made an appearance. I thought he was just the coolest.

A recent stop at the Trever Zoo in Millbrook, NY with my girlfriend was definitely highlighted by seeing the owls up in the trees of the grounds. About a week ago, an injured owl was rehabilitated and released in the Hudson Valley area, and it seems like we've been seeing a lot of owl activity in general around these parts as of late.

Owl Loves Visiting Wappingers Falls Woman

Dawn Weber is a Wappingers Falls resident and owner of a few popular Dutchess County area bars (The Hopewell Inn, Monkey Maghees, and Whiskey Jack's).

One beauty seems to love Dawn's property so much, that she visits often, stopping by at least 2 to 3 times a day. And the owl is quite a magnificent sight! Weber took to social media and her Facebook page to post about the beautiful creature.

Dawn shared some other photos with us of the beautiful property she lives on and we can see why the owl would find it so charming.

Here you can see the majestic owl perched comfortably right outside Dawn's window. You can also see the owl propped in one of her trees as well. Dawn doesn't know exactly why the owl continues to visit her so closely every day, but the awesome photos definitely seem like it's worth it.

