Dutchess County Diner to Become Second Location of 5-Star Eatery

A former diner sitting vacant on Route 9 is expected to be transformed into the second location of one of the Hudson Valley's most highly-rated restaurants, complete with rooftop dining.

It's several months since the Odyssey Diner in Wappingers Falls shut its doors for good. The family-run restaurant appeared to have been struggling since the pandemic, placing giant "OPEN" signs out on Route 9 in hopes of getting the attention of cars passing by.

Long-time Hudson Valley residents remember that the Oddesy Diner opened in 2014 after the owners completely renovated and rebuilt the former Pizza Hut that occupied the lot. The restaurant went up for sale in March of 2023, eventually serving its last meal in October.

New Restaurant to Take Over Former Route 9 Diner in Wappingers Falls

According to the Town of Wappinger Planning Board, paperwork has been submitted to expand the diner to allow for more seating in anticipation of a new tenant planning to move in.

The owners of Casa Amigos are seeking permission to add rooftop dining and a large bar to the existing Oddesy Diner before moving in and making it their second restaurant location.

The Mexican restaurant has received rave reviews since opening up at the Country Commons on Route 55 in Lagrangeville. Casa Amigos has earned an almost-perfect five stars from Yelp with rave reviews from customers who call it the "best" Mexican food in the area. Casa Amigos has become so popular, that the restaurant's original location had to be expanded last year to accommodate more diners.

Casa Amigos is planning to branch out with a second location in Wappingers Falls just as one of the area's other Mexican Restaurants has shut its doors. As we reported last month, Cafe Maya on Route 9D in Wappingers has been shuttered since the holidays for "maintenance work" with no reopening date announced.

Plans for the second Casa Amigos location were presented to the Town of Wappingers Planning Board last week. It's unclear how soon renovations of the former Oddesy Diner would begin once approved.

