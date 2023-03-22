Another Longtime Hudson Valley Diner is Up For Sale

The Hudson Valley is known for its amazing diners, but sadly more and more of them are closing down or being put up for sale.

It's been a rough few years for restaurants in the Hudson Valley. Dealing with the aftermath of the pandemic, work shortages, supply chain issues and the rising cost of ingredients has caused many local eateries to call it quits. Diners have had an especially tough time, with some favorite places going up for sale or shutting their doors forever.

In 2020 the Table Talk Diner on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie shut its doors after 10 years. The restaurant was operated by the same successful owners of the Red Line Diner in Fishkill and the Daily Planet in Lagrangeville. Luckily, those diners are still up and running, but the Table Talk Diner is now long gone.

In 2021 another legendary Hudson Valley diner was put up for sale after 30 years. The Hudson Valley Coach in New Windsor was put on the market for $1.6 million. It doesn't appear that the restaurant has attracted a buyer yet, as it's still listed for sale on several real estate sites. Thankfully, the diner is still open for business and serving happy customers.

Now, another diner has hit the market and it's a local favorite on Route 9 in Dutchess County.

Re/Max Town and Country currently has a listing on its website for the Oddysey Diner at 1515 Route 9 in Wappingers Falls. The diner is located on the former site of Pizza Hut across from Outback Steakhouse and Double O Grill. One of the smaller diners in the area, the Odyssey has a loyal fanbase of customers who rave about the restaurant's home-cooked meals.

The restaurant's social media used to be updated regularly with specials and menu changes but hasn't been updated since before Thanksgiving. The Odyssey remains open for business and has even erected large "open" signs in front of its building, so although the diner is up for sale, it appears to be business as usual. Hopefully, any potential new owner will choose to continue to operate the restaurant as a local gathering place.

