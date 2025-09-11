Free Health Screenings and Affordable Immunizations Offered at Walmart

The Wellness Event is set to take place at Walmart Pharmacies across the country.

Walmart is excited to invite the community to The Wellness Event at Walmart for free health screenings, affordable immunizations and other health-focused activities. The Wellness Event at Walmart will be taking place at nearly 4,600 Walmart Pharmacies across the country on Saturday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

With over 4,000 stores in areas affected by a shortage of medical providers, Walmart’s omnichannel approach through Pharmacies and Vision Centers continues to be a beacon of accessible, convenient care, including affordable generic prescriptions starting at just $4. Walmart pharmacists are often one of the most trusted healthcare providers in their communities with 50% of pharmacists with Walmart for 10+ years and 15% for 20+ years.

Walmart continues to enhance its Health & Wellness offerings through new services like Testing and Treatment, where customers can get tested and treated for strep, flu and COVID all within 30 minutes AND get same-day prescription pick-up or delivery. Testing and Treatment is available in 21 states and counting with 75% of customers using this service after 5 p.m. on weekdays or on the weekend. By the end of 2025, Walmart will be remodeling, renovating and upgrading nearly 2,000 Walmart pharmacy locations across the country, adding Health Services rooms to create a private space for patients to access clinical services like Testing and Treatment and immunizations.

Walmart also launched Pharmacy Delivery last year, which was one of their customers’ most requested service. With Walmart’s extensive existing footprint across the U.S., the company can deliver to more than 93% of households in as fast as 30 minutes with express delivery.

Since 2014, Wellness-focused events at Walmart have provided more than 5 million free health screenings, reinforcing its commitment to community well-being. What to expect at the Wellness Event at Walmart:

Free health screenings such as blood pressure, glucose and BMI across nearly 4,600 Walmart pharmacies nationwide.

Free vision screenings at select locations.

No-cost flu shots* among other affordable immunizations such as RSV, shingles, tetanus, HPV and more.

Information on Walmart’s affordable low-cost generic prescription program, starting at just $4 per 30-day supply

Conversations with trusted pharmacists on medication therapy management, nutrition recommendations and tailored support for a personalized health journey.

Samples and giveaways highlighting over-the counter items and nutritious options at select locations**

