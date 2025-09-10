3 New York Spots Make List of America’s Hidden Tourist Gems

3 New York Spots Make List of America&#8217;s Hidden Tourist Gems

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A new study has revealed the top 10 hidden tourist gems to visit this fall. 

Crater Lake named America's top hidden tourist gem to visit this fall

  • Oregon's Crater Lake receives 203,475 monthly Google searches, making it the most sought-after hidden destination in the U.S.
  • New York locations secure three positions in the top 10 most searched secret attractions, making it a hidden gem hotspot. 
  • South Rim Road in Colorado attracts just 200 monthly Google searches, despite spectacular scenery. 

A new study has revealed that the most sought-after hidden tourist spot in America is Crater Lake, according to Google searches.

The study by social casino Hello Millions analyzed national Google searches to determine which hidden gems received the most interest from American travelers between 2023 and 2024.

Crater Lake in Oregon attracted the highest average monthly Google searches in the U.S., with 203,475 searches made over the year.

Roosevelt Island in New York placed second with 166,083 Google searches recorded over the time period. With 135,892 recorded searches, the third most popular hidden gem was Mount Shasta in California.

In WashingtonDiscovery Park Seattle resulted in 129,942 recorded Google searches, placing it fourth. California’s Descanso Gardens in fifth attracted 126,542 searches each month.

Following sixth is Arizona-based Havasu Falls with 124,761 recorded Google searches between 2023 and 2024.

In seventh was the most popular urban destination, Eastern Market Detroit, with 122,925 Google searches. Flushing Meadows Corona Park saw the next most recorded searches with 102,050 made each month.

Ninth was New York's Untermyer Gardens, attracting 100,385 recorded Google searches. Rounding out the top 10 hidden attractions that saw the highest online search interest was Cuyahoga Valley National Park, with 92,562 such searches. Data was gathered via Google Keyword Planner which provided nationwide searches for keywords and phrases related to hidden tourist attractions.

The ten most Googled hidden gem attractions in the U.S. 

RankAttractionStateAverage Monthly Google Searches
1Crater LakeOregon203,475
2Roosevelt IslandNew York166,083
3Mount ShastaCalifornia135,892
4Discovery Park SeattleWashington129,942
5Descanso GardensCalifornia126,542
6Havasu FallsArizona124,761
7Eastern Market DetroitMichigan122,925
8Flushing Meadows Corona ParkNew York102,050
9Untermyer GardensNew York100,385
10Cuyahoga Valley National ParkOhio92,562

