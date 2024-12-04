Latest Details on ‘Forceful’ Town of Wallkill Home Invasion

On Wednesday, December 4th, the Town of Wallkill Police Department shared information regarding an alarming incident that occurred in the area of Ross Lane earlier this week.

Police are now asking the public for help in their ongoing investigation.

Home Invasion in the Town of Wallkill

In a press release sent out by the Town of Wallkill Police Department, they share that officers responded to a home invasion incident on Sunday, December 1st. The call came in around 6:00 PM and reportedly involved 4 suspects "forcefully" entering a home in the area of Ross Lane in the Town of Wallkill.

Police share that a handgun was shown and allegedly, "placed in the back of the male victim" while suspects entered the home. Aside from the male victim, there was also one adult female and four children present at the time of the crime. There was no report of the handgun being fired during the encounter.

Suspects went on to take jewelry and an unknown amount of cash from the Wallkill home escalating the home invasion incident to a burglary.

Home Invasion Prevention and Actionable Steps

Details of this most recent home invasion incident are still being investigated. But there are a couple of guidelines you can follow to do your best to prevent a home invasion, even if you are physically home.

If you are away or not home, Nationwide recommends keeping a light on at your home or setting up a light timer to make sure it doesn't look like your home is completely empty. They also suggest avoiding social media posts indicating you're away from your home for an extended period of time.

Even if you are in your home, it's important to follow some general guidelines that can deter someone from invading or breaking into your home.

State Farm recommends ensuring windows and doors that are out of site be closed and locked, even when home. They also suggest not only having an alarm system but putting up signage outside your house letting people know that you do have a security system that will immediately notify police. This signage could be enough to deter a potential burglar from even trying to break in.

A couple of other tips include having outdoor motion lights around your windows and doors and making sure items that could be used to break into your house like tools, ladders and even bikes are stored away.

Wallkill Burglary

Police from the Town of Wallkill ask residents to reach out at 845-692-6757 if they have any information regarding the most recent home invasion and burglary.

