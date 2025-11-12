Historic Hudson Valley Restaurant and Tavern Goes on the Market

A longtime Hudson Valley landmark is looking for a new owner after 150 years.

The Orange County building has seen it all, from horse-drawn carriages parked out front to world wars and prohibition. Now, this historic property is up for sale.

Historic Orange County Building Up for Sale

The building at 23 Main Street has been part of the community since 1869, when it first opened as the Alfred Perrine Drug and General Store. Over the decades, it’s transformed from a general store to O’Dwyer’s Bar and Restaurant.

Now known as The Parkview House Restaurant and Tavern, this fixture in the heart of Wallkill is officially on the market.

A Piece of Wallkill, New York’s History

The three-story structure with its classic porch and small-town charm feels like it's been frozen in time. The first floor currently houses the Parkview House’s bar and dining room, known for comfort food, friendly faces, and occasional live music. Upstairs are four fully rented apartments that bring in steady income for the property owner.

Restored Orange County Building Ready for New Owners

According to a listing from Charles Rutenberg Realty, the 5,200-square-foot building was fully renovated in 2016, with upgrades that include new kitchens, bathrooms, updated plumbing and electrical systems, as well as a commercial-grade kitchen. There’s also a basement for storage and private parking out back.

The building is being offered at $2 million and is described as a “turnkey opportunity” for anyone looking to run a restaurant or invest in mixed-use real estate.

Future of the Parkview House

From its start as a 19th-century general store to its current life as a modern tavern, 23 Main Street has seen it all. Hopefully, whoever takes over the property will take care of this important piece of Wallkill history.