Alleged Screwdriver Attack Puts Hudson Valley on Edge

A quiet Monday afternoon in the Hudson Valley quickly turned tense after police say a dispute escalated into a frightening encounter with a screwdriver.

According to the Town of Wallkill Police Department, police were called to a disturbance at 327 East Main Street just after 5pm on April 13. When officers arrived, investigators say a man had allegedly displayed what appeared to be an orange-handled object toward another person during the altercation before leaving the scene.

Mark Lieb, Rockland Video Productions Mark Lieb, Rockland Video Productions loading...

Police later determined the object was a screwdriver.

Arrest Made After Investigation

Authorities say a follow-up investigation led officers to the home of Rafael Horacio Arias, a 40-year-old Town of Wallkill resident. Police say they recovered an orange-handled screwdriver believed to be connected to the incident.

Arias was arrested on Tuesday and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, Menacing in the Second Degree, Attempted Criminal Mischief, and Harassment in the Second Degree.

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Town of Wallkill Court before Judge Peter Green.

Mark Lieb, Rockland Video Productions Mark Lieb, Rockland Video Productions loading...

Violent Escalation Could Happen to Anyone

Some local residents were rattled by the story, wondering if the same thing could happen to them. Unfortunately, something that may start as a simple disagreement could escalate quickly and end in tragedy.

There have been several reports over the past few years of road rage incidents that resulted in injury or even death. It's a good reminder that if you don't know someone, you probably shouldn't pick a fight with them and if they start with you, it's wise to de-escalate the situation if at all possible.

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.