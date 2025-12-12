“Shots Fired” Incident in Orange County Leads to Arrest of Senior Age Suspect

Law enforcement presence was required recently for a violent disturbance in the Town of Wallkill. What resulted was investigation, the arrest of a senior age suspect, and the recovery of multiple firearms.

Shots Fired Report in Wallkill

The incident in question happened during the afternoon of Thursday, December 4, 2025. According to the press release issued by the Wallkill Police Department, a report came in shortly after 1:30p.m, for "shots fired" at the address of 213 Kings Road. Officer Ganesh Bhagwandeen and Isaac Vasquez responded and reported immidiately to the scene.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered that a dispute had broken out between a senior age male and a health care worker. According to the press release, it was during the dispute that the senior age male fired several shots from a rifle "with the intent to threaten the victim". What specifically caused the dispute to rise to such a heated level, wasn't stated specifically.

Officers conducted a brief investigation, and members of the Detectives Bureau later on conducted a search for firearms of the defendants residence, under an Extreme Risk Protection Order. That search would result in the recovery of 13 rifles, as well as ammunition.

Suspect Arrested and Charged

The senior age suspect was identified as 70-year old John Cieslewitz, a Wallkill resident. He was placed under arrest and taken into police custody following the incident.

Cieslewitz was officially charged with the crimes of...

Menacing Second Degree

Reckless Endangerment Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm Fourth Degree

Discharge A Firearm within 500' of a Dwelling

Cieslewitz was processed, arraigned and then released from custody until his next scheduled court date. Those court dates were on December 9 at the Town of Wallkill Court and December 11, at the Orange County Supreme Court. No other future court dates were stated in the press release.

