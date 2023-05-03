Movies Under The Walkway Returning for Summer Fun

Movie nights will be coming back to Upper Landing Park in Poughkeepsie.

I absolutely love the Walkway over the Hudson. I think it's one of the greatest things that the Hudson Valley has to offer and, it happens to be free to visit. I've taken full advantage of it over the years, having it right practically in our own backyard. I have often made it a routine to walk the walkway from the Poughkeepsie side to the Highland side and back as a regular exercise routine sporadically. I even walked it for over 80 straight days in a row some years back, while trying to reach a goal.

Another cool thing that is offered by the MHR Foundation and the Walkway Over the Hudson is free movie nights in the summer, which was started back in 2015. MHR Foundation based in Poughkeepsie is dedicated to building visionary partnerships, giving grants and funds to enhance the quality of life through education, the arts and community service.

Last summer's free movie night series featured Ghostbusters, Sing 2, Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Bad Guys. It's a great thing they do to help bring the community together, and what better way to get the family together than with a free movie night at the beautiful Upper Landing Park under the Walkway Over the Hudson?

Movie Nights Are Back in Poughkeepsie!

The Movies Under The Walkway Facebook page recently announced that movie nights will be back for the 2023 summer season. The movie lineup and dates will be announced soon. Keep an eye out for updates at the Movies Under The Walkway Facebook page here.