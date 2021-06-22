Walkway Over The Hudson Introduces New Electronic Tram

There's a new addition to one of the most popular attractions in the Hudson Valley.

The Walkway Over the Hudson is easily one of the most visited attractions in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month, the Walkway Over the Hudson announced the addition of a new 11 passenger tram.

Dutchess County Tourism spoke with the Director of Programs and Visitor Services for the Friends of the Walkway nonprofit organization, Theresa Sanchez, who explained why this new tram is so important.

Sanchez explains:

Part of our mission is to make sure that every person, regardless of limitations, has access to enjoy the Walkway. We learned through research that many people are afraid of heights, have a mobility challenge, or are simply uncomfortable walking the distance required to see our sweeping views. To assist these guests, we secured an 11-passenger, wheelchair accessible electric tram to help them across the bridge. The tram also supports special events and private tours when not making its regularly scheduled trips.

The Tram will run from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday's and Sunday's. Trips across the Walkway will take about 25 minutes with stops at the Dutchess Welcome Center in Poughkeepsie, the elevator overlook, the center overlook by the flagpole, and the Ulster Welcome Center in Highland.

News of the 11 passenger Walkway Over the Hudson Tram was announced back in July of 2020. At the time we were still in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the Walkway was waiting for a safe time to introduce the Tram to the public.

For more details on the tram and events coming to the Walkway Over the Hudson this summer, visit Walkway.org.

