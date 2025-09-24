City of Poughkeepsie Taking Suggestions for Downtown Revitalization Project

City was recently awarded $10 million for Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The City of Poughkeepsie's remarkable progression has led to its recognition as one of America's Greatest Cities of 2025. World’s Best Cities.com applauds its picturesque location, higher education spirit, and historic architecture, underlined by the constant buzz of community activity.

Back in March, the City of Poughkeepsie was awarded $10 million in funding as the Mid-Hudson Region winner of the eighth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) it was announced. Poughkeepsie will begin the process of developing a Strategic Investment Plan to revitalize its downtown with up to $300,000 in planning funds from the $10 million DRI grant.

A Local Planning Committee made up of municipal representatives, community leaders, and other stakeholders will lead the effort, supported by a team of private sector experts and state planners. The Strategic Investment Plan (SIP) will examine local assets and opportunities to identify economic development, transportation, housing, and community projects that align with Poughkeepsie’s vision for downtown revitalization and that are poised for implementation. The Plan will also guide the investment of DRI grant funds in revitalization projects that will advance the community’s vision and that can leverage and expand upon the state’s $10 million investment.

City of Poughkeepsie is asking residents to take the Downtown Revitalization Survey to let them know your suggestions are for positive change initiatives. Take the survey here.

