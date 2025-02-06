Did you vote during the November election? If you didn't, then it appears you are not alone. According to recent polling numbers, many residents across New York state did not bother to vote. In fact, voter participation has sunk to its lowest in New York in decades.

New York State One of the Country's Least Politically Involved As Voter Numbers Plummet

CBS reports that New York is one of the country's least politically involved states. Data from the the U.S. Elections Project says that New York ranked 43rd in the U.S. for voter turnout in 2024. The New York Public Interest Research Group shows that only 43% of eligible New Yorkers voted in November.

Declining voter participation has been a concern for many in recent elections. So much so, the New York Public Interest Research Group is pushing state lawmakers to "examine the root causes of the state's low voter participation rates as they consider the executive budget", according to an article at CBS.

New York's all-time lowest voter turnout was in 2004, when only 36% of eligible voters cast their ballot that year. The second lowest was a tie, as only 37% voted in 2008 and 2012, respectively, according to NYPIRG statistics.

