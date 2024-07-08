New York Emergency Rooms in Need of Lifesaving Donations, Offering Reward

The American Red Cross recently made a public call for "critical" and "lifesaving" donations needed by emergency rooms across New York State.

New York State Blood Shortage

At the beginning of June, the New York Blood Center declared a critical blood emergency for New York State.

With more people on the go during the summer months, fewer people tend to take a moment to donate blood. This combined with the increase of trauma-related injuries during the summer months makes for a perfect storm in terms of the lack of available blood needed for hospitalized patients.

According to the Senior Director of Transfusion Medicine at Northwell Health, Alexander J. Indrikovs, MD, MBA, “Blood transfusions are essential to treat patients in our communities, from car crash victims and cancer patients to new mothers and their newborn babies."

Studies have determined that in the United States, blood transfusions are needed by someone every 2 seconds. With such a high demand, aid from New Yorkers is critical this time of year.

The American Red Cross is calling on New Yorkers to lend a hand, even offering a free movie ticket in exchange for blood donations.

The American Red Cross is calling for donations of all blood types, especially the O blood type. Every person who donates blood during the month of July will receive a free Fandango movie ticket to TWISTER featuring Glenn Powell.

Donating Blood in the Hudson Valley

There will be multiple opportunities to donate blood and platelets through the American Red Cross around the Hudson Valley.

Some of the most notable locations are:

Dutchess County Blood Donation Sites

Poughkeepsie Galleria: The American Red Cross will be taking blood and platelet donations at the Poughkeepsie Galleria on Tuesday, July 9, 12pm-6pm and Tuesday, July 30th 12pm-6pm.

MidHudson Regional Hospital: Stop by the Atrium of MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie on Thursday, July 18th to donate between 12pm-5pm.

Northern Dutchess Hospital: On Wednesday, July 24th, you can donate in Rhinebeck at the Northern Dutchess Hospital between 11:30am - 4:30pm.

Vassar Brothers Medical Center: You can donate blood and platelets at Vassar Bros. Medical Center on Wednesday, July 31st 11:30am-4:30pm.

Ulster County Blood Donation Sites

Highland Hose Company: Donate blood in Highland on Friday, July 19th between 12pm-5pm.

Veterans of Foreign Wars: You can donate blood here in Kingston either on Monday, July 8th between 12pm-5pm or Monday, July 22nd between 12pm-5pm.

Woodstock Rescue Squad: Donate blood and platelets in Woodstock on Wednesday, July 24th between 12pm-6pm.

Orange County Blood Donation Sites

Warwick Lodge #544: On Thursday, July 18th, you can donate in Warwick between 1pm-6pm.

Newburgh Armory Unit: Donate in Newburgh on Friday, July 26th between 12pm-5pm.

New Windsor Fire Department: Stop by Saturday, July 27th to donate blood and platelets between 8am-12pm.

For the full list of places you can donate around the Hudson Valley, visit the American Red Cross website.

