Five Suspects Arrested After Police Pursuit and Firearm Seizure in Dutchess County

Over the weekend, members of the New York State Police had another encounter on the infamous Taconic State Parkway, which would lead to a police pursuit and eventual arrests. Five suspects in total were apprehended in the event, and all are now facing various charges including multiple felonies.

State Police Pursuit on the Taconic

This latest incident took place during the early morning hours of Saturday January 7, 2026. At approximately 2:20a.m, New York State Police were located on a portion of the Taconic State Parkway in the Town of Putnam Valley, when they observed a vehicle traveling northbound in violation of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

Upon seeing this, Troopers engaged with the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, however the driver of the vehicle did not comply. The refusal to comply was the start of a vehicle pursuit and chase. That pursuit would not last long, and the driver would stop their vehicle near mile marker 34.5 in the Town of East Fishkill.

Taconic Pursuit Suspects Identified and Arrested

Five individuals were traveling in the vehicle after it was stopped and all were then identified. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 21-year old Devon A. Marc Fortune-Hervey Jr, while the four passengers were identified as 23-year old Malik Fowles Blackstock, 21-year old Sean A. Lindsay, 22-year old Amari D. Andries, and 20-year old Ibrahim Jalloh. All five (5) were listed as being of Brooklyn, NY.

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, police conducted a search of the suspect vehicle, and during that time a vehicle inventory was taken. Located in the vehicle, police discovered and seized a loaded Glock handgun attached to a large ammunition feeding device. That feeding device was described as an extended drum-style magazine.

All five individuals were placed under arrest and charged with the following offenses...

Devon A. Marc Fortune-Hervey Jr

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2 nd , a class C felony

, a class C felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd , a class D felony

, a class D felony Criminal Possession of a Firearm, a class E felony

Criminal Contempt 2 nd , a class A misdemeanor

, a class A misdemeanor Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd , a class A misdemeanor

Malik Fowles Blackstock and Sean A . Lindsay

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2 nd , a class C felony

, a class C felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd , a class D felony

, a class D felony Criminal Possession of a Firearm, a class E felony

Amari D. Andries and Ibrahim Jalloh

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd , a class D felony

, a class D felony Possession of a Forged Instrument 2 nd , a class D felony

, a class D felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2 nd , a class C felony

, a class C felony Criminal Possession of a Firearm, a class E felony

All five were later arraigned in the Town of East Fishkill Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center in lieu of $50,000 cash, $150,000 bond, or $450,000 partially secured bond. Their return date is set for later today, February 11, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.

