Virtual Workouts with the YMCA of Kingston and Ulster County

You would think that with all this extra free time on our hands we'd all be working out and keeping fit. What? That's not happening at your house? It hasn't been happening at my house either, but maybe a little direction would help.

If you visit the YMCA of Kingston and Ulster County's facebook page, you just might find all the direction you need. They are actually holding classes through Zoom. There are dance classes, yoga classes, cardio classes and more. Everything you need to keep your family moving and healthy during this potentially unhealthy time.

So, if you find that you and your family are eating more and moving less during this pandemic, maybe it's tome to reverse that before it's too late. Why not join a virtual fitness class with the YMCA of Kingston and Ulster County? For all the info and to join one or more of the classes, check out the YMCA facebook page.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: