Water To Be Turned Off In Star-Studded Hudson Valley Town
A small town in Dutchess County will have its water turned off intermittently throughout the day later this week. Here's what you need to know.
There was a time when you could run into the likes of Liam Neeson, Mary Tyler Moore, Bette Midler, Ric Ocasek of The Cars and "The Emperor of Rock n Roll" Richie Scarlet on any given day in Millbrook.
Millbrook, NY has always been home to many big-name celebrities and is a charming little town to visit and the upcoming neighborhood tag sale is a great excuse to make the trip.
The small village in Dutchess County is 90 miles north of New York City and is often referred to as a low-key version of the Hamptons. It is one of the most affluent villages in New York. Millbrook's population was 1,455 as of the 2020 Census.
Water to be Temporary Shut Off in Millbrook
The water shut down will reportedly only affect residents on Franklin Ave from Front St to Rt 343, Bennett Common Way, Exmoore Lane, Rt 343, Old Route 82, County House Rd, Maple Hill Dr. and interruption will be minimized as much as possible. After the work is completed the water may be dirty for a short period and they apologized for any inconvenience. If you have any questions or concerns you can call VRI at 845-677-3839.
Celebrities That Once Lived in Millbrook, New York
Gallery Credit: CJ