Experience The Powerful Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall In Hudson Valley

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial, commonly called the Vietnam Memorial, is a U.S. national memorial in Washington, D.C, honoring service members of the U.S. armed forces who served in the Vietnam War.

The two-acre site is dominated by two black granite walls engraved with the names of those service members who died or remain missing as a result of their service in Vietnam and Southeast Asia during the war. The Memorial Wall was completed in 1982 and designed by American architect Maya Lin.

What is the Vietnam Traveling Wall?

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is a 3/5 scale exact replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall Monument in Washington, D.C., standing six feet tall at the center and covering almost 300 feet from end to end.

The wall travels around the country and stands as a reminder of the great sacrifices made during the Vietnam War. It was made for the purpose of helping heal and rekindle friendships and to allow people the opportunity to visit loved ones in their hometown who otherwise may not be able to make the trip to Washington.

The traveling wall has been in the Hudson Valley before, but it's been a number of years. It's a beautiful tribute that is absolutely worth a visit when it comes to the area and it will be returning to the Hudson Valley in September.

When and Where Will the Vietnam Traveling Wall Be in the Hudson Valley?

The Office of Veterans Affairs will be bringing the Vietnam Traveling Wall to Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, NY from Wednesday, Sept. 18 through Sunday, Sept. 22.

Accompanying the Wall will be Cost of Freedom tributes to every U.S. military action since World War I, including 9/11. Volunteers are also needed throughout the 4-day event. Get more info here.

You can read more about the Vietnam Traveling Wall at its official website and follow the wall on Facebook.

Get our free mobile app

Scenes From 2021 Veterans Day Wreath-Laying Ceremony Honoring Service Members of the Vietnam war Observing Veterans Day at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall on November 11, 2021 in Washington, DC. This Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony honored military service members of the Vietnam war and the thousands of others who died in the conflict and whose names are inscribed on the memorial wall. Gallery Credit: (Photos by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)