Advice To Hudson Valley Customer That Got Political With Waitress

A recent incident at a popular area restaurant has sparked the "no tax on tips" debate.

The incident at a popular Hudson Valley restaurant saw a dedicated worker getting left with a minimal tip, and a personal message left on the bill. My advice to those going out to eat regularly is to keep politics out of the equation. Nobody cares who you're voting for, especially the waitstaff. Leave it be.

Talk of No Tax on Tips

There has been a lot of talk as of late about no tax on tips.

As the presidential campaign heats up ahead of the November election, Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris and former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump both agree that tips shouldn't be taxed, and they are both proposing policies that will hopefully win them votes.

That being said, nobody should be imposing their political views on a night out at dinner to restaurant staff, affecting the waitstaff's pocket.

A hard-working and loyal waitress at a popular Hudson Valley area restaurant was recently left with a minimal tip along with a politically charged message written on the bill of the table that she had been taking care of all night.

After spending $170 at the restaurant (half on food and half on booze) the table decided to leave the waitress a %15 tip and a message that read, "Vote Trump!" "No Tax on Tips."

Well, there are multiple problems with this scenario. For one, no matter who you'll be voting for, they both will be working to eliminate taxes on tips, as both sides are clearly working to do so.

Also, for what reason do you have to go out to dinner and spend $170 on food and booze, and leave the waitress a mere 15% tip ($25 tip) along with your political views on the bill? Last I checked, no matter who you claim to be voting for, it isn't going to convince someone else to do the same, especially if you leave them a garbage tip. Personally, I always tip over 20%. These days, I don't feel anything below 20 percent is acceptable.

My advice to the customer in this story is to stay home and cook for yourself if you can't be respectful of the staff and don't know how to tip properly.

