Video: Rachael Ray’s Home North of Hudson Valley Destroyed By Fire

The home that Rachael Ray has been broadcasting from just north of the Hudson Valley erupted in flames on Sunday night.

During the pandemic, celebrity chef and talk show host, Rachael Ray, has been producing her show from home. The cook's house in Lake Luzerne has been filling in for her soundstage, which features a kitchen that's almost identical to the one she uses every day. Ray's husband, John Cusimano, has been acting as a cameraman and sidekick during the homemade segments. Cusimano grew up in the Hudson Valley and attended Spackenkill High School.

YouTube/Rachel Ray Show

Footage provided by the Hot Shots Fire Videos channel on YouTube shows the couple's home completely engulfed in flames. Luckily, Rachael, John and their dog, Bella, all escaped unharmed. The home, however, looks as though it has suffered major fire damage.

In April, Rachael Ray showed off the home to her viewers. Many of the details and decorative features of the kitchen were painstakingly planned before Ray even purchased the home.

It's unclear what rooms of the house were destroyed by flames or how the blaze began.