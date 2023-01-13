Video of Wacked Out ‘Zombie’ in The Bronx Going Viral on TikTok

I don't know what this did is one but he's got moves like a back up dancer straight out of Michael Jackson's Thriller.

You should always be aware of your surroundings when you adventure to any of the Boroughs. Now you might need to watch out for zombies. It's not clear in the video what is wrong with the man. Many are assuming he is on drugs which seems like a very logical explanation for his behavior. What drug could cause someone to do this?

There's a new street drug known as Flakka. What exactly is Flakka? According to RN.com, Flakka is synthetic drug also known as gravel and it is very similar to bath salts. Bath salts contain alpha-Pyrrolidinopentiophenone which can put people in a state where they have no idea what is going on around them. Apparently Flakka can cause people to go on violent rampages and even move like a zombie. It may also cause them to contort and jerk their bodes in unnatural ways.

A person in The Bronx may have caught someone intoxicated on bath salts and caught them on video.

This person could be high on bath salts. What do you think?

Does a story about a person with zombie-like movement seem familiar to you? Do you remember in 2012 when a man from Miami made global news for taking bath salts and then eating a man's face?