Equine Advocates Granted $500 to Start Program for Vets Who Rock

An organization dedicated to rescuing horses has stumbled across a way to help rescue veterans at the same time.

Every month, 101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump shine a spotlight on a different veteran's organization and donate $500 to help them continue their work. This month, our Vet Who Rock organization is Equine Advocates.

Susan Wagner just celebrated the 29th anniversary of Equine Advocates. The organization has been dedicated to protecting horses for the past three decades. Serving as a sanctuary for horses that were headed to slaughter or were the victim of abuse, Equine Advocates provides veterinary care and a loving environment to live out the rest of their lives.

Wagner and her volunteers have some famous horses in their care, such as Sergeant York. The Registered Standardbred was selected to be the Riderless Horse at the 2004 funeral for Ronald Regan.

Equine Therapy for Veterans

During a visit from a local veteran's group, Wagner witnessed a strong bond developing between the veterans and horses who had also served in the military. As a result, Equine Advocates decided to launch a veteran program to give an opportunity for those who've served to spend time with the horses in a peaceful environment.

Veteran Advocate, Tom Zurhellen, says that equine therapy can be very successful in getting veterans to open up about their experiences. This "camouflage therapy" allows people who tend to bottle up their emotions to connect with the animals. The practice has been incredibly successful, especially among veterans who suffer from PTSD.

101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump are proud to present Equine Advocates with $500 to help kickstart their veterans program.

If you're interested in learning more about Equine Advocates and the great work their doing you can visit their website to connect with Susan and her staff.