Popular Annual Veterans Day Luncheon Set For Orange County

Suresky’s 13th Annual Veterans Day Luncheon to take place in Chester, NY.

Veteran's Day is coming up on Nov. 11 and one Hudson Valley car dealership is getting set for their annual Veteran's Day Luncheon. The announcement was made in a press release for this weekend.

GOSHEN, NY (November 1, 2025) - On behalf of our 135 TEAM members, Suresky of Goshen is pleased to announce a complimentary Veterans Day Luncheon on Tuesday, November 11th.

In appreciation of your service, all Veterans from every branch are invited to the 13th annual Suresky Veterans Day luncheon at 39 Elkay Drive in Chester from Noon to 3pm. Live entertainment and excellent food will be served. Family owned and operated, Suresky honors those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for this country.

Suresky, a name so familiar to Orange County and the entire Hudson Valley, was founded by Ike Suresky in 1916.

Ike began his journey by selling parts/accessories such as tires, batteries, belts, motor oil products and one car at a time such as Hupmobile, Durant, Nash, Pierce Arrow, and Whippet. Cars were delivered by freight car to Ike at the Erie Freight Depot in downtown Goshen. Ike’s son, and later daughter-in-law (Harold and Helen Suresky) took control of the business through the 1980’s until their retirement. Joseph Suresky, Ike’s grandson has worked and operated in the business since the early 1980’s and is now the company’s President.

In addition to Hyundai, Suresky also represents the Stellantis line of vehicles (Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram) as well as the Genesis line of vehicles. Bricks and mortar family-owned businesses have become a rarity in today’s high tech fast paced business environment. It is with great pleasure that the Suresky name continues to thrive and continues to give back to the community.

