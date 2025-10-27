Hudson Valley Food Drive Brings Hope During Government Shutdown

One Hudson Valley community is stepping up to help furloughed workers.

The government shuts down when Congress is unable to pass appropriations bills that fund the operations of federal agencies and programs. And we are in the midst of the latest shutdown.

Jennifer Gargiulo posted recently in the Town of Highlands Neighbors Group on Facebook, a group dedicated to Highland Falls, NY and the surrounding areas about a food drive to support furloughed families.

Gargiulo tells us, "this initiative aims to to give an extra layer of security to our estasblished food banks that may be overwhelmed by this shut-down. It recognizes a population of our community that insures our security as a nation on a daily basis, that is in need at this time."

"We have been accepting donations from across our region, as well as local businesses such as C-Town and we will continue for as long as needed and beyond to help erradicate hunger in our communty and create a movement that encomapasses communties throughout the country to do the same."

The Food Drive to Support Furloughed Families a Big Success!

With the help of CTown in Highland Falls and the very generous community, this past weekend's food drive was a big success and we're told the initiative will be ongoing with more events to be scheduled.

Our Local C-Town is stepping up to the plate to help out our Food Drive for the Furloughed! Distribution is 10am-12pm at the Senior Center located at 15 Drew Ave, Highland Falls! Bring your own bags please!

Word about the country is since our National Coverage these intitiatives for our Federal Employees are popping up all around the country!!!

Heck yes HIGHLAND FALLS paving road to kinder days!

