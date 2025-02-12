Sullivan County Vet2Vet Gifted $500 for Vets Who Rock

A dedicated veterans group is in the spotlight this week for their work connecting veterans in rural areas of the Hudson Valley.

Every month, 101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump shine a spotlight on a different veteran's organization and donate $500 to help them continue their work. This month, our Vet Who Rock winner is Matt Kleman from the Sullivan County Vet2Vet organization

Vet2Vet is an advocacy group whose main goal is to stand up for veterans. The group helps vets navigate the difficult transition from service to civilian life by assisting in every aspect of their life. Whether it's help finding housing, with food security or just offering a shoulder to cry on, Vet2Vet helps veterans in Sullivan County navigate all the difficulties of life.

The biggest challenge for the group is the many veterans who live in rural areas of Sullivan County. Transportation to and from medical appointments can be a logistical nightmare. Many veterans receive last-minute appointments at hospitals in Montrose, Castle Point or as far as the Bronx. Vet2Vet does whatever they have to in order to get those veterans to their appointments on time and for free.

While the group works closely with the Veteran Services Office in Sullivan County, many times Vet2Vet is left to coordinate rides wthrough independent cabs and other outside organizations.

101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump are proud to present Sullivan County Vet2Vet with $500 to help get our Hudson Valley Vets Who Rock to and from those important appointments.

If you're a vet in Sulivan County you can learn more about Vet2Vet on the group's Facebook and Instagram pages or stop by in Monticello on Monday mornings from 10 to 11 for Coffee Camaraderie to meet with other veterans in a casual and relaxed setting.