Vandals Break Into Wappingers Bakery Destroying Expensive Cakes

Vandals have ruined many special events this weekend after breaking into a popular Hudson Valley and destroying high-end cakes.

It's one of those things that makes you scratch your head and ask "why?" Photos were shared on Saturday from the aftermath of an apparent break-in at Sweetbakes Cafe on West Main Street in the Village of Wappingers. The images show cakes, cookie boxes and cupcakes piled on a floor by vandals who apparently had nothing better to do on Friday night.

The sweet treats included what appeared to be a wedding cake, a Disney birthday cake and other special event pastries for events this weekend. While the motives are unclear for why someone would do something so destructive, their actions will most undoubtedly affect many people this weekend, putting a damper on their celebrations.

Instagram/Sweetbakes

As for Sweetbakes, they say the break in is "only going to help" them. In an Instagram message on Saturday the bakery vowed to continue to "slay these cakes!" Currently, the crime is under investigation. Sweetbakes has a security camera and the footage is currently being reviewed. In the meantime, the bakery has asked for help from the community. If anyone has any info regarding this incident, they are asked to please report it to the Village of Wappingers Falls police. Detective Weaver is combing through evidence in hopes of catching the perpetrator who is still on the loose.

Google Maps

While the bakery owners are angered by all of the destruction, they shared some kind words for whomever decided to ransack their business.

During challenging times we hope whoever orchestrated this gets a hug and finds love -- we will pray for you.

Sweetbakes has received an outpouring of support from its customers, who were outraged to hear the news. Those who want to help by giving them their business will have to wait until at least Monday because all of their food was completely destroyed. The bakery will be shut down this weekend while they clean up the mess and contact clients who were counting picking up their orders this weekend. You can get updates on when they plan to reopen by following Sweetbakes on social media.

